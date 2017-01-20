Business breakfast to return

VOLATILE investment markets and the difficulties businesses are facing while trying to scale up are among the topics being highlighted at an upcoming business breakfast club.

The first event, held by accountancy, investment management and tax group Smith & Williamson, will host up to 80 business leaders.

The free event takes place at the Portsmouth Marriott Hotel, on Thursday, January 26 from 7.30am to 9am.

Andrew Edmonds, managing partner at Smith & Williamson, said: ‘The changes in 2016 were significant but we now need to look forward to what changes 2017 will bring. The investment management team at Smith & Williamson will review market performance over 2016; analysing the effect momentous political events have had on the markets, such as Brexit, Trump and the Italian referendum. They will also highlight issues and decision points scheduled to impact investments in 2017.’

To book a place email kristy.mansfield@smithandwilliamson.com