Business centre launch

A LAUNCH party was held to mark the opening of a new business centre.

Pure Offices has opened its 17th business centre on Port Way, Port Solent, and it invited 40 business people to come and have a look at its new facilities.

Julie Webber, centre manager, said: ‘It went very well and our offices were very well received.

‘People love the location and they like the offices are they are new and trendy.’

The building has space for 58 offices, ranging in size from one to 20 desks, over two floors.

The former insurance offices have been refurbished, with a contemporary feel, and they now feature a reception area, business lounge, various meeting rooms and offices.

A number of businesses have already moved into the building, including sales, IT, PR and design companies.

Managing director Katie Whell said: ‘We are so pleased to launch our latest centre and it was great to see so many local businesses representatives at the event.’

Pure Offices was founded in 2007. For more details call (023) 9298 6449.