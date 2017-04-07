Business champion steps down after 11 years

AFTER 11 years at the helm of Business South, CEO Sally Thompson has stepped down.

Under her expert direction, Business South has evolved into a leading business organisation with over 250 Business South Champions, a programme which is now celebrating its 10th year.

Sally has become a familiar face among the south’s business community. In her role at Business South, she has worked to unite stakeholders and to deliver campaigns that have had huge benefit to the region that she loves.

‘In the 10th year of our successful Champion programme, I feel I’ve reached a significant milestone at Business South and it is time for me to embrace new opportunities and challenges,’ said Sally.

‘I have so many moments that I am proud of over the last decade and throughout my Business South journey. We have established an independent organisation which listens to business needs and drives forward programmes in direct response to these.’

John Mitchell, chief executive of partner organisation Enterprise First, will continue the leadership of Business South and become Group CEO of both organisations.

He said: ‘I and the team will be working hard to build upon her success, and to meet the future challenges of the region.’