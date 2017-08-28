Business South enlists new motor ‘champion’

Have your say

LOCAL motor firm Snows Motor Group has joined Business South as a new champion.

Established in 2007, Business South is an independent organisation representing businesses across the south of England.

It works to unite companies, helping to strengthen them through collaborations and assisting the wider economy.

The champions promote the area and demonstrate the importance of their sectors through leadership, investment decisions and product deliverance.

For more than half a century Snows Motor Group has been providing motorists in southern England with a range of vehicles.

With bases throughout Portsmouth and the wider area, the motor giant works with brands including BMW, Lotus and SEAT.

Leigh-Sara Timberlake, champion manager at Business South, said: ‘Snows Motor Group have joined us to champion the region.

‘As a business that has invested heavily into the local area, with over 700 employees, Snows are one of the businesses that have contributed towards the success of the region.’