Business sponsors cricket club

Covers Timber and Builders Merchant has been announced as a sponsor of Liphook and Ripsley Cricket Club.

Covers said it is proud to be acting as a sponsor for the club.

Portsmouth depot manager Dale Lambourne said: ‘As a firm we have a great love of sport and aim to support local teams in the area.

‘We’re very proud to be sponsoring Liphook and Ripsley Cricket Club and hope that our funding will help the club continue to enjoy success’

The grounds, located at Ripsley Park, are highly-regarded in the Hampshire league.

The club runs three Saturday league teams, a Sunday team and competitions throughout the week.

Rob Nicklin, the club’s social chairman said: ‘We would like to thank Covers for its generous support and for helping to ensure that we can successfully continue to operate the club at a competitive level.’