Business start up owners get together for a chat

A BUSINESS support group had their 14th monthly meeting to discuss their future ideas.

Start Up Disruptors was founded by Becky Lodge to support people in Portsmouth who are starting up their own ventures.

Becky said: ‘We heard horror stories of people being ripped off by suppliers and myself and Laura Kenward got together to start a support group last year in July.

‘Originally we had seven members and now we have over four hundred online members.’

The group is a mix of businesses and meet once a month at the Old Customs House in Gunwhard Quays.

Becky explained: ‘I started my business about two years ago and I was really lucky that I got a lot of support because I knew where to go for it.’

The 46 year-old added: ‘I think Portsmouth has very high start up business rates and it is important we give people the support that they need.’

