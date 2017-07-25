Business welcomes local cyclists to enter big ride

CYCLISTS in Southampton are being invited to a Team Sky Tour de Ford ride hosted by Hendy on August 5.

Sky’s Chris Froome has inspired many keen pedal-pushers to get on their bikes. Hendy Fordstore in Eastleigh is offering people the opportunity to cycle a 30 or 50 mile route which will start and finish at the store on Leigh Road.

The non-competitive rides will follow a route mapped out on popular exercise app, Strava. Kevin Fisher, Ford franchise manager in Hampshire said: ‘We want to offer an enjoyable and different day’s riding for local cyclists and hope riders will join us.’