Businesses in Portsmouth celebrate being voted uni students’ favourites

Thousands of students are partying this week after graduating from the University of Portsmouth - and city firms are also celebrating after they were voted as uni favourites.

An annual survey asks more than 2,000 Portsmouth students to list what they think are the best businesses in the area.

The results are finally in and hair salons, restaurants and independent retailers all feature.

Study sessions that run into the early hours might not be possible without the help of a late-night snack.

In the takeaway list, it was Domino’s in Fratton that came out on top.

Manager Jonny Pout said: ‘It feels good to have been rated best takeaway in the city by students.’

‘I think it definitely helps that we fit in with the student lifestyle.

‘We are open until 5am and open again early in the morning.

‘I can see why the students love us, it’s because we’re always there.’

Razors Edge barbers, named first in the hair and beauty category, was praised for its ‘faultless service’.

Meanwhile The Portsmouth Museum was rated the best place to visit for arts and culture in the city.

Best housing service went to Kings Estate Agents in Albert Road, Southsea.

Law student Bethany Moody said: ‘I let with Kings for a year.

‘They bent over backwards to fix things in the property, the deposit was returned promptly and in full. They were so helpful.’

James Thompson, president of the University of Portsmouth Students’ Union, said: ‘The results of these awards are a perfect reflection of the businesses that students trust in the city. Congratulations to all those who won.’