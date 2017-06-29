Businesses link up to discuss the economy

BUSINESSES from across the South coast have met to review the impact the current economic and political environment is having on local businesses.

The Business South Annual Conference 2017, held at the Ageas Bowl on June 16, featured speakers from private, public and educational sectors discussing people, place and prosperity.

CEO of Flybe, Christine Ourmières-Widener said: ‘Right now, businesses need to be resilient, We need to be prepared to try new concepts.’

Alistair Welch, Associated British Ports Director shared his vision for Southampton’s port. Alistair said: ‘The port is rapidly running out of space, but there is great potential for sustainable growth. We are keen to ensure we can meet growing needs and secure additional jobs in the area.’

Gemma Lacey, director of sustainability and communications at The Southern Co-operative focused on the importance of investing in people. Gemma said ‘15.2 million days a year are lost to stress, anxiety or depression. We need to value our employees and create a sustainable future built on a fairer society.’