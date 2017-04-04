Businesses supporting project to turn bus into shelter

BUSINESSES have rallied to help turn a bus into a place for homeless people.

Generous companies have already donated a number of items to turn the former Stagecoach double-decker into a homeless shelter.

As previously reported in The News, Joanne Vines is calling on the community to show their support for her Bus Project.

It will give homeless people in Portsmouth somewhere to eat, shower and stay for the night.

And, as well as more than £2,500 already donated online, businesses have stepped up and helped too.

Joanne said: ‘We are so thankful to all the businesses that have been in touch who are willing to help.

‘Encon Insulation and Covers have donated insulation while First Wessex have given us a kitchen and organised for someone to fit it.

‘Richs, who have an office in Fareham, have also decided to sponsor us.’

The News has chosen to back the bus and is calling on readers to get on board.

To help raise money, the editorial team will be running around the lake at 1000 Lakeside, North Harbour, covering the equivalent distance of a marathon.

To donate visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/TheNews-runningforthebus.