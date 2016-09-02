Businessman arrested for suspected VAT fraud

A BUSINESSMAN was arrested as part of an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs into a suspected £135,000 VAT fraud.

HMRC officers arrested the man at a house in Sandown on the Isle of Wight, on Wednesday. Two business premises and a residential address in the Sandown and Shanklin areas were searched. Computers, business and personal records were seized.

Alan Tully, from the Fraud Investigation Service, said: ‘HMRC will not hesitate to investigate those suspected of VAT evasion.’

The man has been bailed for three months, pending further enquiries.