Call for self-employed backing

THE Federation of Small Businesses is warning political parties against standing in the way of the UK’s millions of self-employed strivers with post-election tax hikes, including National Insurance.

In its small business election manifesto, ‘Small Business, Big Ambition,’ the federation is calling on parties wanting to form the next government, and candidates standing for parliament, to make a positive commitment not to single-out the self-employed for tax rises.

FSB national chairman Mike Cherry said: ‘The UK’s army of 4.8m self-employed are the backbone of this country and should be recognised for the value they add both to the economy and their local communities.

‘Small businesses and the self-employed will be vital to a successful post-Brexit economy.

‘Politicians seeking their votes should be on their side and against hitting them with extra costs.’