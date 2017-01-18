Call for updated carbon plan

RESEARCH from the Federation of Small Businesses has warned the UK risks failing to meet its climate obligations without the help of small businesses.

FSB’s latest report, The Price of Power: Energising Small Business In The Next UK Carbon Plan’, shows how with improved incentives and fewer barriers, small firms can be key to closing the carbon gap.

It calls on the government to urgently produce a new carbon plan which includes a specific strategy on crucial areas such as microgeneration and energy efficiency across the UK’s small business community.

FSB chairman Mike Cherry said: ‘The UK energy sector is facing the greatest transformation since the Industrial Revolution. But the whole system for incentivising and subsidising infrastructure lacks transparency, consistency and ambition. It needs an overhaul. The government should produce an updated carbon plan.’