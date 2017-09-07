Call issued to business leader to help Solent

PROMINENT business leaders from across the area are being called upon to help shape the Solent’s economic future.

The Solent LEP, which helps lead economic strategy for the area, is hunting for keen volunteers with experience in innovation investment and social enterprise bids to join its business support panel.

Gary Jeffries, chairman of the LEP, said: ‘The Solent LEP aims to make the Solent a £30bn economy by 2020, and our panel members have a vital role to play in helping to shape our ambitious economic strategy, informing key investment decision and helping drive growth and economic prosperity in the Solent.

‘Our marine and maritime and innovation and business support panels play a vital role in helping us to support the largest sector of our economy and innovative companies with high growth potential, both of which will be vital areas for the LEP as we renew our economic strategy for the Solent.’

To join can see solentlep.org.uk/get-involved. The deadline is September 28. For details, call (023) 9283 4318 or email vicki.stone@solentlep.org.uk