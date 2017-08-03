CALL TO FIND A CREATIVE BLEND

CALLING all budding mixologists, bartenders and publicans from across the region – a distillery is holding a competition asking people within the drinks industry to showcase their skills and create a stand-out cocktail.

The Winchester Distillery in Old Alresford is a producer of artisan spirits. On October 9 it plans to host the cocktail competition and provide a platform for some of creative local talent.

The contest will require each applicant to produce both a gin and tonic and a cocktail.

The applicants will be asked to choose a spirit from one of Winchester Distillery’s portfolio of spirit brands including Twisted Nose, Hampshire Gins and the recently launched Winchester Gin.

The lucky winner will sign a year’s contract to become a brand ambassador at the distillery. This will include paid opportunities at trade and consumer events across the county and beyond.

The winner will also receive local, national and international media exposure as the distillery enters into a new marketing phase to expand into the rum, brandy and whisky market.

The pressure will be on as a panel of expert judges will evaluate the entries, looking at how each creator has excelled in practicality, visual impact, story, name, taste and innovation.

After the contestants have created their drinks, a separate prizegiving ceremony will be held for the winners.

Winners will demonstrate their cocktail-making skills and present in front of a VIP audience at the event in Winchester on October 16.

For more information on this event contact office@winchesterdistillery.co.uk