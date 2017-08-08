Calling all businesses who are a cut above the rest

A celebration of the best hairdressing and beauty salons is coming back to Portsmouth this year – but this time with a twist.

The News is joining forces to create the JP South Hair and Beauty Awards, which will run all across the South East.

This year’s awards ceremony will be announced at a black tie event which will bring together the creme de la creme of the industry across the South East in Brighton at the Hilton Brighton Metropole Hotel on Saturday November 4.

Awards are given out in 12 categories for people who are just getting starting in their career to those who have dedicated the whole lives to the industry.

Awards organiser Liz Parker said: ‘I’m always truly impressed by the talent that shines through during these awards.

‘It is always a fun night, and there are some real characters working in the hair and beauty industry in Portsmouth.

‘I encourage people to enter, and to sponsor, as it’s a great way to shout about how well your business is doing.

‘And it’s a great badge of honour to show to your customers.’

The JP South Hair & Beauty Awards aim to provide a platform to recognise, reward and celebrate the talent within the local hair and beauty sector.

Editor of The News, Mark Waldron, said: ‘Last year’s Hair and Beauty Awards was one of our biggest celebrations of local businesses in the industry yet, and we were truly overwhelmed by the response in applications.

‘The awards are not only a golden opportunity to raise the profile of some of the best businesses and individuals in our area and the country, but a chance for everyone to dress up in their finest and champion everything great about the hair and beauty industry.’

Last year’s host, TV’s beauty expert Gina Akers, said: ‘It takes a long time to actually become proficient in hair or beauty.

‘That takes a lot of work and a lot of effort and that’s got to be recognised.’

How To Enter

To enter, download the entry pack which contains the rules, criteria and entry form, from

www.jpsouthevents.co.uk or email jpsouthhairandbeautyawards@jpress.co.uk and we will get a entry pack to you.

The closing date for entries is Friday September 22

Categories

Junior Stylist of the Year

Colour Technician of the Year

Gents’ Hairdresser/Barber of the Year

Hair Stylist of the Year

Hair Styling Specialist of the Year

Hair Salon of the Year

Beauty Therapist of the Year

Nail Technician of the Year

Beauty Salon of the Year

Training Centre of the Year

Apprentice of the Year

Lifetime Achievement of the Year

Sponsorship

Raise the profile of your company along the South coast from Portsmouth to Brighton become a sponsor of these prestigious awards. For more details email liz.parker@jpress.co.uk