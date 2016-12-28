Campaign for new recruits

RESEARCH has shown that thousands of young people in the south could be missing out on fulfilling and rewarding careers in the NHS due to lack of knowledge about apprenticeships.

In response, Health Education England (HEE) is launching the #NHyeS campaign to attract young people into the NHS through apprenticeships.

The campaign is being run through HEE’s careers service and aims to promote apprenticeships.

Laura Roberts, who leads HEE’s national Talent for Care and Widening Participation programmes, said: ‘Our research found that 40 per cent of 14 to 18-year-olds in the south are not confident they will end up in a career they will enjoy, so we are keen to make sure that they are aware of the varied and fulfilling opportunities available in the NHS.’

For more go to stepintothenhs.nhs.uk