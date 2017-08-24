Car firm gears up for eco vehicle scrappage scheme

FORD is launching a new car and van scrappage scheme in Hampshire.

The project will enable motorists to save up to £7,000 if they trade in their old vehicle at Hendy Ford, which has branches in Portsmouth and Fareham, in an effort to lower emissions and clear dirty cars off the road.

Paul Hendy

Drivers will then have the chance to drive away with a new and more environmentally friendly model, with the discount being made available until the end of the year.

Cars eligible for the scheme include any brand of car that was registered before the end of 2009, which does not meet the Euro 5 standard of emissions, which was introduced in September that year.

As drivers are becoming more keen on purchasing more efficient and eco-friendly vehicles, Hendy chief executive Paul Hendy believes the launch of the scheme will be great news for motorists.

Paul said: ‘This is a real game-changer as the whole country puts an increasing focus on driving older, less environmentally friendly cars off the road.

‘Removing generations of the most polluting vehicles will have the most immediate positive effect on air quality, and this Ford scrappage scheme aims to do just that.’

The plan aims to take thousands of the dirtiest cars off the roads, after seeing data released from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders which revealed that there are approximately 19.3m cars on the road which don’t conform to the latest euro emission standards.

Scrappage programmes can reduce this number and are estimated to reduce CO2 emissions by 15m tons a year – the equivalent of the annual output of three coal-fired power stations.