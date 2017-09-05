Car giant meets demand with Fareham ‘supersite’

EUROPCAR UK has opened a van hub in Fareham, creating a gateway to the south of England.

The business has 14 van ‘supersites’ across the UK.

This newest addition is set to meet demand for orders from two to more than 20, with supersite experts on hand to help customers find the right vehicle for them.

Specialist Vehicle Director for Europcar UK Stuart Russell said: ‘In the past two years, Europcar has significantly expanded its commercial fleet. The new Europcar supersite in Fareham offers access to a fleet of standard and specialist vehicles in a location that’s ideal for businesses operating all along the M3 and A3 corridors.’