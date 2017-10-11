Care service boss makes staff mental health pledge

THE owner of an in-home care service provider has vowed to look after the wellbeing of its workers.

Andrew Demetriou, who owns and runs Caremark in Chichester, spoke out about mental health yesterday on World Mental Health Day.

Mr Demetriou said: ‘Valuing our customers is a given, but valuing the wellbeing of our carers is equally as important to us, especially during those times when they may have lost a client.

‘We want to make sure everyone feels as though they can come to us with problems they may be experiencing.’

The firm trains all of its staff in looking after their mental and physical wellbeing.