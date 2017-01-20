Career fair gives pupils a taste of opportunity

YOUNG people are being invited to a free event to give them an understanding of the broad and exciting career paths that the diverse businesses in and around Portsmouth have to offer.

The event is aimed at 10 to 16-year-old students and will take place at Portsmouth Guildhall on Wednesday, February 8 from 9.30am until 3pm.

Students will learn about careers in the city, have a go at different skills and discover their talents, speak to employers about real jobs and be involved in quizzes and competitions to win prizes.

Jacquie Jones, from EBP South, which has organised the event, said: ‘It is a hugely aspiring interactive careers fair with more than 60 local organisations attending to showcase their work to more than 900 young people.’

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor David Fuller is also offering attendees a tour of his parlour.

EBP South, based in 1000 Lakeside, North Harbour, organises work experience for students.

Go to ebpsouth.co.uk.