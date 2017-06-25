Carers fair shines a light on the maritime industry

PEOPLE looking to chart a course in the maritime industry are being invited to join a careers fair in Portsmouth.

The event is being staged by British Marine South, at Boathouse 4 in the Historic Dockyard tomorrow evening.

It is aimed at showcasing the wide variety of careers available in the industry and is open to anyone interested in working in the marine sector.

There will be stands with experts from training providers, colleges, businesses and marine firms.

Tony Birr, event organiser, said there were plenty of exciting opportunities.

‘Portsmouth and the Solent are dynamos in the national marine economy,’ he added.

‘There is no better place to forge a viable and worthwhile career whilst also making a significant contribution to the economy and the local community.’

The event is from 6-8pm. Attendance is free but must be booked in advance. For details, see britishmarine.co.uk/south or see eventbrite.co.uk/e/british-marine-south-careers-pathway-event-tickets-35124831316 for tickets.