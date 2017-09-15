Celebrations as salon guide lands its biggest client

Have your say

A PORTSMOUTH-based business has just signed up its biggest client.

Good Salon Guide will now work with Headmasters, a big name in hairdressing with 55 salons throughout London and the south east.

Good Salon Guide is based in Willis Road, Portsmouth and the team behind the directory devised a dedicated campaign to attract Headmasters.

The guide works to deliver benefits to members and has just over 2,000 salons signed up.

Good Salon Guide UK key account manager Martin Durrant worked alongside Headmasters for months, introducing them to membership advantages.

Martin said: ‘We have been able to assure the Headmasters team that membership will bring new clients, increase confidence in the brand among existing clients and introduce new ways to further showcase the group’s artistic excellence and success stories.’

For Gareth Penn, managing director of Good Salon Guide, working with such a large group is both exciting and challenging.

He said: ‘Working with a group of this size is a real coup for us. We will be offering them the very highest level of support and service.

‘Winning this business is testimony to the hard work and commitment of all our team both in our Portsmouth head office and out in the field.’

CEO of Headmasters Raji Raymond praised the local business for the advantages they bring to his company.

Raju said: ‘We believe being a member of GSG will help us attract clients who expect and demand high quality hairdressing.

‘We hope that it will also help with recruiting stylists who see the profile of our salons.’