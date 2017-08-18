Centre and interns turn business international

A START-UP business has gained international attention thanks to support from an innovation centre near Portsmouth.

KOIOS deals in industrial master data management. The firm is poised to make big changes to Saudi Arabia’s digital economy.

Peter Eales runs MRO Insyte in Fareham Innovation Centre.

Last year MRO won a contract to work in Saudi Arabia and introduce international data quality standards as part of setting up the National Industrial Information Centre.

Following support from the Fareham centre, KOIOS has now been incorporated as a company to provide specialised data interpretation services.

The start-up business came to life thanks to development by interns from the University of Southampton.

Peter said: ‘There were no tools around to convert all of the various kinds of data MRO Insyte gathered in Saudi Arabia – there was so much data to mine and codify.

‘I came back to my office at the centre last summer, which coincided with internship presentations by the University of Southampton. This allowed me to use the creative sparks of two interns to build new tools for master data solutions. KOIOS is the happy result.’