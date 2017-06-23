Centre to return with bounce

A TRAMPOLINE centre will be putting more spring in its visitors’ steps when it reopens after a £300,000 refurbishment.

Flip Out Portsmouth opened in Northarbour in 2015 and has a trampoline arena, foam pit, a junior arena, half pipe and a soft play area.

Spencer Clift, the designer behind the refurbishment, hopes his changes will rejuvenate the venue.

‘We’ve had our arena 18 months now, and we just feel people are getting bored of it, so we feel something new will be really beneficiary for people that come.

‘A refresh would bring a lot of people back,’ Spencer, 26 said, adding the changes were ‘necessary’.

The refurbishment will be completed from July 3 to July 16, and the centre will reopen on Monday, July 17.

Spencer said: ‘Once we have the refurbishment, it’ll be the only arena with a sprung floor area – a gymnastic style area, with carpet-like material for moving around.

‘The underlying foam with springs make it great for forward rolls, somersaults and gymnastics. The supertramp will be an Olympic-style trampoline that goes into the foam pit – a lot bouncier, a lot bigger.

‘It’s good for gymnastics, things which will attract more athletic people, but it’s more aimed at the older generation.

‘There will also be a Tumbl Trak going in, a tight trampoline used for flicks and somersaults, and a parkour area – it’s quite an up-and-coming sport, and we want to get involved in that as much as we can.

‘We will replace the current set of trampolines with new sets, of varying sizes; including wall trampolines to bounce off of, and perform tricks.’

The venue caters for a wide age range and hopes to expand its business to classes and coaching.

‘We’re really looking to broaden out what we can offer,’ said Spencer.

An hour-long session at Flip-Out costs £10, but prices for other events – After Dark DJ, Flip Fit or Parties – vary.

Details are at flipout.co.uk/