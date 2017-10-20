Chairman of Timpson is revealed as key speaker

Have your say

ENTREPRENEUR Sir John Timpson has been announced as a key speaker at the Solent Business Growth Summit 2017.

Sir John will be offering insights into his management style at the event, which is to be held at the Ageas Bowl’s Hilton Hotel on October 31.

Sir John was knighted this year and is chairman of high street company the Timpson Group.

He has been recognised for his services to business and for fostering 90 children with his late wife Alice.

Sir John has also been notable for his treatment of staff and policy of hiring ex-offenders.

The business mogul will tell his audience how his ‘upside down management’ style has helped achieve a £350m turnover.

He said: ‘I may be labelled a maverick, but I prefer to call my style simple common sense.

‘This philosophy has served me well during a long career.

‘I hope to pass on some useful hints to the cream of the South’s business leaders.’

To attend the event, please contact (023) 8082 7656