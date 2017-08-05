Chancellor ‘scraps’ review into ‘highly addictive’ fixed odds betting machines

THE GOVERNMENT has reportedly scrapped a review into ‘highly addictive’ fixed odds betting terminals.

The machines – which currently allow players to wager up to £100 on a single in-game spin – have proven to devastate the lives of gamblers in some cases.

A government review into the terminals, known as FOBTs, had been due to take place this autumn.

Last month The News joined forces with Portsmouth City Council to lobby the government to impose a reduced £10-per-spin restriction on the machines.

It comes after statistics from the Gambling Commission and campaign site Stop The FOBTs showed a total of £53,297,234 in cash was spent in the machines across Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Havant last year.

The figures said £13,324,309 was lost on the area’s machines during this period, which are situated in 64 betting shops.

But the Treasury has now ditched its review into the terminals in the fear it could lead to a dramatic reduction in tax receipts bolstered by gamblers’ losses, said The Daily Mail.

Nationally, about £1.8bn is spent on the machines each year, diverting more than £400m to the Exchequer.