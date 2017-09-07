Charity sausage and cider festival returns to Portchester

Have your say

PORTCHESTER’S charity sausage and cider festival is returning for its fourth year.

On Saturday, October 21, local cider, sausage and ale producers will showcase their produce at the event which will also feature live music, a pub quiz and a raffle.

Each year the festival is held to raise money for a chosen charity. This year the event, to be held at Portchester Community Centre, will be in aid of five different charities selected by staff at the centre.

The chosen charities are St. Francis School Fareham, SSAFA Gosport and Fareham Branch, Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS), Endometriosis UK and The Miscarriage Association.

Centre manager Carol Mertens said: ‘Portchester Cider & Sausage Festival has become an established charity event in the local community providing a fun filled evening showcasing all things cider and sausage.

‘But what is so special about the event is the money we raise for both local and national charities as well as for the community centre itself.’

The centre is a registered charity and regularly holds events that cater to the community including toddler group sessions, cookery clubs and social activities for the elderly.

Some of the ciders that will be on offer at the festival include ciders from the Meon Valley, Mr Whitehead’s Cider from Alton and 146 Cider from Southampton.

A wide selection of tasty sausages will be available including gluten free and vegetarian options.

Portchester butcher The Twells Tradition will supply the feast.

Tickets are available for over-18s at £7.50 per person and include a souvenir festival glass and programme.