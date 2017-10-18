Chef announces his delight after receiving MP award nomination

Have your say

A chef is celebrating after being nominated to compete in the annual Pub Chef of the Year award.

James Wiseman, head chef at Cams Mill pub in Fareham, has been nominated by MP Suella Fernandes.

He will now compete alongside a number of other pub chefs selected from across the UK.

James said: ‘It’s an honour to be nominated for this award.

‘I have spent most my life in the south, mainly Portsmouth and Fareham.

‘I now live in Fareham with my family, and have probably fed most of the Fareham and Gosport community.’

James works as head chef at Cams Mill. The pub and restaurant is a re-creation of a mill that used to feature on the same site 100 years ago.

The pub is owned by national pub chain Fullers and is next to Fareham Creek.

The organisers ask MPs to recognise a pub chef within their constituency who delivers outstanding food and service. The winners receive a cash prize of £500.

Stuart Midgley, general manager at Cams Mill, also expressed his delight at James’ nomination, commending him for his hard work.

Stuart said: ‘I am delighted that James has been nominated for this award.

‘This award is a testament to the hard work and effort James has put in since becoming head chef.’

On the event, Ms Fernandes said: ‘This award is an excellent way to promote and recognise the contribution that pub chefs make to the eating out experience in this country.

‘James from Cams Mill has received great praise from residents for his culinary skills, so he was a clear choice for the nomination.

‘I am sure he will go far in this competition and I wish him the best of luck!’

A report recently revealed that pubs serve almost a billion meals a year.

More pubs are now recognising that great food attracts more customers, and chefs are getting recognition for their hard work through Parliamentary Pub Chef and Young Pub Chef of the Year awards event.

The ceremony is organised by The British Beer and Pub Association and the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group.

MPs are encouraged to go online and fill out a nomination form. Chefs can also get in touch with their local MP and encourage them to nominate.

The closing date for nominations is October 27.

A panel of judges will decide a shortlist and the award will be presented in 2018.