Children’s services firm expands into new office

CHILDREN’S services provider Fair Ways has taken out a new 10-year lease on additional space at Fort Wallington, Fareham as the business continues to expand.

Fair Ways delivers a range of services to children and young people, including fostering, social care, support, training and education. In 2015 the business changed from a private company to charitable ownership and this year came fifth in The Sunday Times Top 100 Not for Profit companies to work for.

Tom Holloway, Holloway Iliffe & Mitchell director, said: ‘We were aware that additional office space would become available at Fort Wallington this year. Fair Ways has been based at Fort Wallington for a number of years, so the timing was perfect for them and the charity now occupies three of the four units.’

Mac McHugh, Fair Ways managing director, said: ‘With over 260 staff, our current space wasn’t large enough to accommodate further growth so the additional building will ensure we can continue to help vulnerable and disadvantaged children across the region.’