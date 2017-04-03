Chip shop steps up to sponsor Gospoprt Borough Youth’s under 7s kit

CHILDREN from a football club received a helping hand from their local fish and chip shop.

Gosport Borough Youth Football Club’s Under 7s teams had their kit sponsored by friendly chip shop Scott’s Plaice in Gregson Avenue.

The takeaway was taken over by Scott Turner, 26, last October. He invested thousands of pounds into refurbishing it and kitting it out.

Scott said that after being received so well by the community – he was happy to give something back by sponsoring the kit.

Scott, who first started working in a fish and chip shop when he was 12, said: ‘It is important to give something back to the community.

‘The under 7s team is great as it keeps the kids healthy and gets them active.

‘The kids are our future so it’s important that they get some help from businesses like ours.’

The new kit is bright yellow and features the Scott’s Plaice logo across the front.

One of the club’s three under 7s teams visited the chippy on Saturday morning to show off the new shirts.

Scott said: ‘They love the kit and I think it’s brilliant. They look fantastic – really professional.

‘I will be going down to see them play as much as I can to support them.’

The club meets at HMS Sultan, in Military Road, on a Saturday morning.

They are part of the bigger Gosport Borough Youth Football Club which has 33 teams, with players aged from three to 17.

Club chairman Neal Standley said: ‘It means a lot to the club to receive sponsorship.

‘The kids love the new kit – it’s the best kit in the league. They really look the part.’

Neal, who took over three years ago, thanked Scott’s Plaice and all the other club sponsors for their support.

He also thanked HMS Sultan for allowing them to train there.

He said: ‘Without the sponsors we would not be able to afford to carry on and bring in new kits.

‘We have around 400 children who play with us.

‘It brings so many benefits and means that rather than getting into mischief they are playing football and they have something to look forward to each week.’

For more go to gosportboroughyouthfc.co.uk/