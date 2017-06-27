City accountancy firm scoops award for good value and service

A local accountancy business has celebrated scooping the Solicitors Accountancy Firm Of The Year Award 2017.

Portsmouth firm Wilkins Kennedy was presented with the award at the Hampshire Incorporated Law Society Award Ceremony held at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton.

The company beat competition to claim the annual prize after being nominated by its own clients and contacts.

Voters were keen to praise Wilkins Kennedy for offering outstanding accounting and business advisory services.

Almost 300 guests attended the prestigious, annual dinner and awards ceremony held by the Hampshire Law Society.

Guests included the president Russell Evans and scientist and broadcaster Jim Al-Khalili.

Geoff Collis, partner at Wilkins Kennedy’s Portsmouth office, was delighted with the win. He said: ‘The award recognises accountancy firms that provide value and service to clients, so we are extremely delighted with this achievement. It’s fantastic to see our clients and contacts behind us.’