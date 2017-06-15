City car firm clinches a multi-million pound deal

A PORTSMOUTH car part manufacturer has secured a multi-million pound buy-out.

CT Automotive, established in Portsmouth in 2000, has undergone a management takeover. The firm, which boasts locations all over the world, makes complex kinetic parts for major car manufacturers.

Its appointment of senior members to its management team is a chance for the business to ‘explore new markets’, Anthony Reed, HSBC area director, said.

‘The business has gone from strength to strength, undergoing a massive period of growth and employing more than 2,000 people,’ he said. ‘We would like to thank Blake Morgan for their help in securing this latest round of funding.’ Major law firm Blake Morgan advised HSBC on the finance deal.