City named in top 10 places to start business

PORTSMOUTH has been included in a list of the top 10 locations to start a small business in the UK.

A report put together by informi – a website offering free advice and support for small businesses – included information gathered from Small Business Advice Week 2017.

Information from the 63 largest UK towns and cities was studied, focusing on factors including business start-up and closure numbers across a three year period, digital connectivity, property prices and pollution levels.

Portsmouth came sixth in the list, rising ten places after coming in at 16 in the 2016 study.

The rise is reportedly due to the city’s high levels of digital connectivity and low levels of pollution.

Product manager for Informi, Darren Nicholls said: ‘SMEs throughout the UK create many thousands of new businesses in every town and city every year. This brings new jobs, prosperity and growth to local communities whilst benefiting the wider economy too.

‘It is encouraging to see that there are a variety of environments where small businesses can do well.’