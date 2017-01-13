City teaching opportunities at event

ANYONE interested in a teaching career can find out about opportunities at a recruitment event.

Teach Portsmouth recruitment event is being held tomorrow from 10am to 12.30pm at 1000 Lakeside North Harbour, Western Road Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Teaching School Alliance, Portsmouth City Council and partners will be giving information about teaching opportunities at city schools.

Cllr Neill Young, cabinet member for education said: ‘Come along to find out how rewarding teaching in Portsmouth could be.’

For more go to teachportsmouth.co.uk