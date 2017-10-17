Closure date for Jamie’s Italian in Gunwharf Quays revealed

Have your say

JAMIE’S Italian at Gunwharf Quays is closing its doors soon.

The restaurant will have its last trading day in just 12 days on Sunday, October 29.

Jamie's Italian, in Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Allan Hutchings ENGPPP00120130515132902

It comes after a spokeswoman announced the unit will be turned into four shops.

Part of a branch of restaurants by TV chef Jamie Oliver, Jamie’s Italian opened in Portsmouth in May 2011.

The spokeswoman confirmed this morning that it would be closing and they would be looking to save the jobs of staff.