Club’s festive flower raise charity cash

A FLOWER club raised £530 by making and selling Christmas designs in Fareham Shopping Centre.

Fareham Flower Club spent many hours working to produce wreaths, table centres and festive decorations and sold them on December 3 and 17.

All the money went to charities – £100 to the Salvation Army and £430 to radio station Wave 105’s appeal Cash for Kids.

The club meets on the second Thursday evening of each month at Wallington Village Hall at 7pm.

All are invited to come along to enjoy a friendly atmosphere watch a demonstration and learn about the craft.