Coach director cycles to Paris to help Transaid

THE director of Fareham coach firm Lucketts relied on pedal power when he took part in a mammoth charity cycling challenge.
Ian Luckett helped to raise more than £100,000 for international organisation Transaid as part of a team of 58 cyclists.
The pedal-pushers cycled from London to Paris in the three-day Big European Cycle challenge.
Ian cycled 240 miles from London to the Eiffel Tower. The money raised will support projects to transform lives in sub-Saharan Africa.
Ian said: ‘There was a fantastic atmosphere on the journey as we passed through a mixture of hilly terrain and picturesque French villages.
‘Cycling non-stop for three days is no mean feat, but knowing we’ve helped to raise so much money for a very worthy cause makes it all worthwhile.’
Transaid’s head of fundraising, Florence Bearman, who took part in the ride said: ‘Our cycle challenges are always a lot of fun, but they really put you to the test too.
‘We’re incredibly lucky to enjoy such fantastic levels of industry backing.’
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.