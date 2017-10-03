Coach director cycles to Paris to help Transaid

Have your say

THE director of Fareham coach firm Lucketts relied on pedal power when he took part in a mammoth charity cycling challenge.

Ian Luckett helped to raise more than £100,000 for international organisation Transaid as part of a team of 58 cyclists.

The pedal-pushers cycled from London to Paris in the three-day Big European Cycle challenge.

Ian cycled 240 miles from London to the Eiffel Tower. The money raised will support projects to transform lives in sub-Saharan Africa.

Ian said: ‘There was a fantastic atmosphere on the journey as we passed through a mixture of hilly terrain and picturesque French villages.

‘Cycling non-stop for three days is no mean feat, but knowing we’ve helped to raise so much money for a very worthy cause makes it all worthwhile.’

Transaid’s head of fundraising, Florence Bearman, who took part in the ride said: ‘Our cycle challenges are always a lot of fun, but they really put you to the test too.

‘We’re incredibly lucky to enjoy such fantastic levels of industry backing.’