Coach firm gets on the road for coffee morning

COACH firm Lucketts held a coffee morning with a difference last Friday as it took its treats on the road.

Staff at Lakeside Business Park were surprised to see the firm’s new £400,000 VIP coach pull up to sell cakes and coffee from its facilities in a bid to raise money for MacMillan.

A red carpet was rolled out and workers were invited to enjoy their coffee and cake onboard the luxurious vehicle as part of Macmillans Biggest Coffee Morning event.

Paul Barringer, Lucketts’ group sales and marketing director, said: ‘The end of September can be a bit of a dour time of year, with summer coming to an end and the weather starting to turn chilly.

‘What better way to cheer people up than to treat them like VIPs and deliver coffee and cake on board our new coach?’

Macmillan provides medical, emotional, practical and financial support to people affected by cancer and their families while campaigning for better care.

Lucketts has promised to match the amount raised from its coffee morning. The total is being calculated.

Paul said: ‘Supporting charities is important to us as a business and we’re delighted to be able to raise money for Macmillian in our own unique way.’