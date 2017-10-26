Coach firm helps get runners to the race on time

A COACH firm made sure that charity runners got to the start line on time for the Great South Run.

Participants in this year’s event spent months training and coach company Lucketts Travel lent a helping hand to make sure that one team arrived on time.

The Fareham firm donated one of its fleet to Havant Rugby Club, as club members had volunteered to take part in the big race on Sunday.

The volunteers joined 20,000 fellow runners at the sporting event, combatting strong winds caused by Storm Brian to raise money for charity.

The coach donation provided the 24-strong team with a relaxing start to the 10-mile challenge, giving them time to mentally and physically prepare for the run.

Between them, the team managed to raise thousands of pounds for their chosen charity Friends of Ocean Ward.

Lucketts Travel had its own vested interest in the event as managing director Tony Lawman had signed up to take part.

Tony said: ‘When we heard Havant Rugby Club was taking part for charity we wanted to do anything we could to support them.

‘It was our pleasure to lay on one of our comfortable and modern coaches so runners could relax on the way to the run. It helped them to concentrate on getting in the right mindset for the big day.’