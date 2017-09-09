Coffee lovers flock to Portsmouth’s first Starbucks drive-through

Have your say

COFFEE fans can now get their caffeine boost on the move.

Portsmouth’s first drive-through Starbucks store opened yesterday.

Visitors at the new Burrfields Road site were able to grab a coffee with ease – from the comfort of their own car.

Store manager Charlotte Barnett said: ‘We’re so excited to be opening the first drive-through store in Portsmouth this Friday with a little help from Rio Paralympics silver medallist, Lauren Steadman.

‘We are always looking to reach customers in new spaces and can’t wait to introduce the drive-through experience to the local community.’

Customer Robin White, from Gosport, said: ‘This benefits all the customers because it cuts down on waiting times, as well as probably bringing in more sales as more drivers will be tempted to stop for a coffee if a drive-through option is available.

‘I think this is a pretty smart move by Starbucks.’

Sarah Joy, 22, said: ‘I’ve driven down here from Bristol for the weekend.

‘Because it has been raining today it was really helpful to have a drive-through.

‘It was really clearly signposted as well which is great for people who are driving.’

The drive-through is creating 25 new jobs.

An official ribbon cutting ceremony took place at 10am, hosted by Lauren Steadman.

Staff gave out tasty treats to the first 100 customers to attend the new store and some customers were given the opportunity to take part in tasting sessions, which are carrying on over the weekend.

The Burrfields Starbucks team have joined forces with Enable Ability, an independent charity based just one mile from the new store.

The organisation supports the care, welfare and advancement of disabled people living in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.

In the coming month, the Burrfields site will host a Purple Day to show their support for the charity.