College salon to relaunch with graduate opportunities

A COLLEGE’S hair and beauty salon is set for a relaunch tomorrow as part of a commercial venture.

Fareham College’s hair and beauty salon, Salon 141 will be exclusively run by hair and beauty graduates and provide employment for students that have already qualified.

New salon manager Tracy Dickinson said: ‘Salon 141 will continue to provide vital experience for students to work with real clients in a professional salon environment.’

‘It also provides an excellent opportunity for us to offer work to recently graduated students giving them the first step to gain more industry experience.’

Previously the salon operated as a trainee salon for students who were studying at the college.

Beauty therapy supervisor Sharon Webster said: ‘We wanted to hold a relaunch night to offer something to our existing customers to thank them for all their support over the years and to allow new customers to meet our staff and see what a fantastic level of customer service they will get at Salon 141.’

The event is tomorrow from 4pm until 7pm.

For more information visit fareham.ac.uk.