Community celebrates beginning of construction work on new Portsmouth school

Pupils (front, left to right) Leona Howard, Oliver Byng, Kara Collis and Callum Wolfe with (back) Portsmouth City Council leader Councillor Donna Jones, Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt, senior staff from Kier Construction and representatives from King Richard School and the Education Funding Agency

COMMUNITY leaders came together to celebrate the beginning of construction on a new school in Portsmouth.

Work has begun on the steel frames for the new King Richard School in Paulsgrove, which will cater for 1,000 pupils.

Due to be completed next summer, the three-storey building will cater for children in the Paulsgrove and Wymering communities.

It includes better sports facilities and modern science and technology classrooms.

Trevor White, operations director for Kier Construction Southern, said: ‘We’re pleased to be working with King Richard School, Portsmouth City Council and the EFA to provide a modern, innovative learning environment.’

