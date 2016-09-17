Community celebrates beginning of construction work on new Portsmouth school

COMMUNITY leaders came together to celebrate the beginning of construction on a new school in Portsmouth.

Work has begun on the steel frames for the new King Richard School in Paulsgrove, which will cater for 1,000 pupils.

Due to be completed next summer, the three-storey building will cater for children in the Paulsgrove and Wymering communities.

It includes better sports facilities and modern science and technology classrooms.

Trevor White, operations director for Kier Construction Southern, said: ‘We’re pleased to be working with King Richard School, Portsmouth City Council and the EFA to provide a modern, innovative learning environment.’