Community plan conference

Have your say

THE Hampshire branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England is holding a neighbourhood planning conference on October 5.

The event, to be held at the Wessex Conference Centre in Winchester, will aid communities in finding local planning solutions.

Supported by Hampshire County Council, the conference will run from 9.30am to 1pm and lunch will be provided along with a chance to network with planning professionals.

Experts are set to evaluate different planning choices within communities and give visitors the opportunity to learn from a range of case studies and outcomes.

Some of the guests due to speak include Tim Slaney, South Downs National Park Authority’s director of planning, and Ann Skippers, chartered town planner and former president of the Royal Town Planning Institute.