Community project gets £428k lottery injection

COMMUNITY First has been awarded a £428k grant from the Big Lottery Fund.

The organisation were commended for their volunteering project ‘Positive Pathways’.

The scheme will work with local Havant Borough residents who need help volunteering in their community.

It should increase participation in volunteering especially for those experiencing long term unemployment or people wanting to reconnect with the community but who don’t have the confidence to do it alone.

Tim Houghton chief Executive of Community First commented: ‘In today’s hectic world it doesn’t take much for people to feel vulnerable and isolated especially after a period of ill health or being out of work for a long time.

‘Volunteering is a great way of helping people to reconnect with their communities.’

‘We will focus on what people can do, building on their strengths and skills and giving them a real sense of purpose and the confidence and resilience to achieve.’

Positive Pathways will launch in September.