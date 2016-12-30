Company celebrates six award wins in two years

A COMPANY that maintains Hampshire’s roads in partnership with the county council is celebrating its sixth award win in two years for community engagement activities.

Amey has a long tradition of providing support to local charities and community groups via its corporate social responsibility strategy.

It was honoured for its work at the Solent Business Awards, the National CSR Awards 2016, in the Third Sector Business Charity Awards 2015, in The News’ Business Excellence Awards 2015, Solent EBP Amazing People Awards 2014 and in Naomi House and Jacksplace Corporate Charity Awards 2014.

Paul Anderson, account director, said: ‘Community engagement and the desire to do the right thing is embedded in the culture of Amey nationally and this commitment to build links with the Hampshire community and build partnerships with charities and other organisations is very important to us.

‘These awards are the cherry on the cake for us and have acted as a spur to further increase the breadth and depth of our work.’