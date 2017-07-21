Company change name after going international

DEVELOPER Hampshire & Regional Property Group, is taking on a new name as it prepares to step onto the national stage.

The business, which specialises in city centre regeneration and PRS schemes, is now National Regional Property Group.

High demand has meant that the company is having to widen its geographical reach.

The Portsmouth-based business was founded four years ago and is operating in over £200m worth of projects in the south.

Chief executive and founder Shaun Adams said: ‘We’ve far surpassed our initial growth targets but if there’s one thing we refuse to do that’s rest on our laurels. We are fiercely ambitious. We have both the skill and the financial backing to stand shoulder to shoulder with other national developers.’

One of the projects under the umbrella of National Regional Property Group includes the £60m redevelopment of Southampton’s former fruit and vegetable market.

Manager director Allan Gordon said: ‘The unique landscape of the South has given us a fantastic foundation on which to prove ourselves.’