Company creates roles to promote exceptional staff

FOUR account executives were surprised to learn that, after going head-to-head for one account manager vacancy, they had all been offered the job.

Advertising and marketing firm Mindworks was so impressed with the calibre of the internal applications that the firm created three additional account manager positions, promoting all four candidates.

Hannah Thomas, Jenn Hill, Kayleigh Carter and Lucy Cropp were given the good news after a lot of hard work and enthusiasm.

Jenn, who is embarking on training with CIPR as part of her promotion, said: ‘I’m delighted to have been promoted. I’ve enjoyed working my way up over the past four years and it’s great to be part of a close-knit team.’

Michelle Leggatt, director of the marketing agency, said: ‘Strategically, this is ideal for the company.

‘All four have worked their socks off and the progress they have made has been recognised not only internally but also by our clients, which is extremely satisfying.

‘These latest promotions are testament to our ethos of nurturing young talent and why we have so little turnover amongst the MindWorks team, an advantage that cannot be overstated in this fast-moving industry.’