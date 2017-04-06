Company honoured with four accolades

A PUB company that features brands such as Yates, Slug & Lettuce and Popworld has spoken of its pride at winning a plethora of national industry awards in the past year.

Stonegate Pub Company won Best Managed Pub Company and Best Late Night Operator in the Publican Awards last month.

It was named Best Managed Company for Training (more than 30 outlets) at the BII National Industry Training Awards and received a Distinction in Innovation for digital and social media at the HR distinction Awards.

Stonegate Pub Company started with 333 sites seven years ago and through acquisition has grown to circa 700 venues. Half of its estate is operated across seven brands, with 50 per cent trading as unbranded traditional pubs.

Industry leaders judging the awards spoke of how the company’s empowerment of its managers, enabling individuality, was a huge contributor to its success.

‘It is a great honour to receive these awards and if there was just one award you would want to win, it has to be Best Managed Pub Company,’ said chief executive Simon Longbottom.

‘This recognition is a reflection of the great teams in our pubs and bars across the country and the individuality they bring.’

Stonegate owns a number of venues across the area including Fleet and Popworld, in King Henry I Street, Yates, in Guildhall Walk, Slug And Lettuce and Bar 38, also at at Gunwharf Quays, Slug And Lettuce, in Southsea, Ferryboat Inn, Hayling Island and the Slug & Lettuce in West Street, Fareham.