Company to expand centre

CONSTRUCTION and infrastructure company Morgan Sindall has been chosen to expand a flagship Innovation Centre in Fareham.

The three-storey building will be built for Fareham Borough Council. It was granted planning permission in February.

It will provide 3,400sq m of new floor space, 33 flexible offices and five workshops for start-up businesses with a focus on engineering, aerospace, aviation and marine industries. Phase one of the existing Fareham Innovation Centre was completed in 2015.

The new development will create 292 jobs and will be completed in spring 2018.

Area manager at Morgan Sindall Tim Elliott said: ‘We’re delighted to have reached final phase discussions with the council on this flagship scheme which will allow even more start-up businesses in Fareham to benefit from world-class technical facilities where they can prosper and grow.’